Douglas "Harley" Brickhouse, Doug Brickhouse, 56, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at his home in Boonsboro, MD, surrounded by his wife and close friends. He was the best friend of his wife Teresa [Wisner] Brickhouse for much of their adult lives and husband for the past 23 years.



Born March 24, 1962, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Delton Brickhouse, Sr., and Ruth E. [Harley] Brickhouse of Yellow Springs, MD. In addition to his wife, Teresa and his Mom Ruth, he is survived by his brother Delton Brickhouse, Jr., and wife Pam (Kidd) Brickhouse, of Thurmont, MD, his niece, Angie Brickhouse of Pasadena MD, brother-in-law, Aaron Wisner of Frederick, MD, and mother/father-in-law, Pat and Rickey Specht of Yellow Springs, MD. He is also survived by his close companion, best friend and lil' buddy, Elvis his dog.



Doug was a 1978 graduate of Thomas Johnson High School and worked in the construction and plumbing trades after his employment with Trans-Tech in Adamstown, MD as a machinist for 17+ years. Doug was a talented woodworker and Mr. Fix-it who loved the outdoors, gardening, and spending time with his family, friends and Elvis. Doug had a passion for fast, classic cars and motorcycles. He and Teresa enjoyed riding their motorcycles together and were former members of Abate of Washington County where they met many lifelong friends who shared the same passion of feeling the wind in their face and the freedom of the open road. When motorcycling became difficult for Doug, he returned to his love of driving a fast car. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Boonsboro for 20+ years where he made many other friends and enjoyed hanging out and sharing stories. He and Teresa would often travel to Virginia to spend time with their extended Hardy family and best friends Norma Jean and Bryant.



A celebration of life service will be held on March 31, 2019, between the hours of 1:00PM and 5:00PM at the Boonsboro Legion at 710 N. Main St., Boonsboro MD.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John R. Marsh Cancer Center, 11110 Medical Campus Rd., Suite 129, Hagerstown, MD 21742, or to Humane Society of Washington County, 13011 Maugansville Rd., Hagerstown, MD 21740.



Special thanks to the staff of Meritus Oncology/Radiation, the John Marsh Cancer Center, LifeCare of Washington County, Hospice of Washington County and J.L. Davis Funeral Homes, Inc., for the support provided to Doug and his family during their most difficult times.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family through J.L. Davis Funeral Homes, 12525 Bradbury Ave., Smithsburg, MD 21783 on their website at www.jldavisfh.com . Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019