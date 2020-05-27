Douglas DeLawder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas B. DeLawder of Frederick, MD passed away from this life at his home on May 23, 2020 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer; he was 86 years old.

He leaves behind his loving wife of sixty-two years, Muriel (Ching) DeLawder; his son Darryl and wife Andrea DeLawder, his son Sean DeLawder, and his daughter Lisa DeLawder. Doug also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Miriam Folland and Jordan DeLawder. Also surviving are Doug's sister Francis (DeLawder) Miller and brother Gregory DeLawder as well as many other relatives and friends.

Doug was born to Harold and Ressie (Strawderman) DeLawder in Mathias, West Virginia on February 22, 1934. He was a graduate of Mathias High school and attended Bridgewater College. After leaving college, Doug served in the Army as a Military Policeman and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii where he met and married his wife Muriel. Upon his discharge from the Army, Doug and Muriel settled in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C. where Doug began his life-long career in communications engineering.

Doug was extremely devoted to his family and spent most of his free time in family activities. Doug was also extremely social and computer savvy and he loved to engage in topical conversations with his Facebook "friends". When he was not on the computer you would find Doug immersed in virtually any sport he could find on television.

Services for Doug will be private.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved