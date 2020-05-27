Douglas B. DeLawder of Frederick, MD passed away from this life at his home on May 23, 2020 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer; he was 86 years old.
He leaves behind his loving wife of sixty-two years, Muriel (Ching) DeLawder; his son Darryl and wife Andrea DeLawder, his son Sean DeLawder, and his daughter Lisa DeLawder. Doug also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Miriam Folland and Jordan DeLawder. Also surviving are Doug's sister Francis (DeLawder) Miller and brother Gregory DeLawder as well as many other relatives and friends.
Doug was born to Harold and Ressie (Strawderman) DeLawder in Mathias, West Virginia on February 22, 1934. He was a graduate of Mathias High school and attended Bridgewater College. After leaving college, Doug served in the Army as a Military Policeman and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii where he met and married his wife Muriel. Upon his discharge from the Army, Doug and Muriel settled in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C. where Doug began his life-long career in communications engineering.
Doug was extremely devoted to his family and spent most of his free time in family activities. Doug was also extremely social and computer savvy and he loved to engage in topical conversations with his Facebook "friends". When he was not on the computer you would find Doug immersed in virtually any sport he could find on television.
Services for Doug will be private.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 27 to May 29, 2020.