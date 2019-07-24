Douglas Frederick Abrecht of Frederick died on July 23, 2019. He was the son of Clyde S. Abrecht, Sr. and Wilmoth Ida Abrecht.



He was married to Angeline Carolina Lechiara on June 17, 1967, in Bridgeport, West Virginia.



He was a life-long resident of Frederick County with the exception of four years active duty in the Marine Corps from 1960 - 1964.



He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and their three sons, Douglas Frederick Abrecht, Jr.; Jeffrey David Abrecht; and Gregory Lechiara Abrecht and his wife Jennifer. He was blessed with three grandchildren - Arin Elaine Abrecht, Connor Gregory Abrecht, and Garrison Robert Abrecht.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Shankle, Dorothy Sensenig, Winfred Morgan, Katherine Abrecht, Nellie Abrecht, Ruth Ruthvin, and brothers Clyde Abrecht, Jr., James Abrecht, Frank Abrecht, and Gene Abrecht.



Prayers for the deceased and family are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or St. Katherine's Mortgage fund. At the deceased's request, there will be no viewing; however, a Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8424 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens immediately following the mass.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 24 to July 25, 2019