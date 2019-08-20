Home

Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
(301) 948-3500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Douglas Howard Jr.


1937 - 2019
Douglas Howard Jr. Obituary
Douglas W. Howard, Jr., 82, of Frederick, MD passed away on August 18, 2019. Son of the late Douglas Howard, Sr. and Normie Gates Howard. Survived by his sisters, Betty L. Howard and Margaret Poole, as well as his brother, Donald Howard. Predeceased by his sisters, Sandra Howard, Patsy Studebaker, Barbara Bailey, and his brother, Melvin Howard.

Relatives and friends may visit on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 10am to 11am at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where funeral a funeral service will be held at 11am. Interment will follow at Laytonsville Cemetery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
