Douglas W. Howard, Jr., 82, of Frederick, MD passed away on August 18, 2019. Son of the late Douglas Howard, Sr. and Normie Gates Howard. Survived by his sisters, Betty L. Howard and Margaret Poole, as well as his brother, Donald Howard. Predeceased by his sisters, Sandra Howard, Patsy Studebaker, Barbara Bailey, and his brother, Melvin Howard.
Relatives and friends may visit on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 10am to 11am at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where funeral a funeral service will be held at 11am. Interment will follow at Laytonsville Cemetery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019