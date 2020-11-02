Douglas Edward King, 91, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was the son of Leslie C. and Bertha M. King. Douglas was born on March 16, 1929 and lived his entire life on the family farm in Kings Valley, Maryland.
He was a member of the Upper Seneca Baptist Church and a graduate of Damascus High School. Douglas was a long time dairy farmer and owner of Kingstead Farms that won national and international acclaim with its Holstein dairy cattle. He was a member of the National and Maryland Holstein Associations and was inducted into the Maryland Dairy Shrine. Douglas was an active member of the Upper Montgomery County Farmer's Club. Later in life he loved growing flowers that won many county and state awards. Douglas is survived by his sister Mary King, also of Kingstead Farms, brother and sister-in-law Paul and Kathy King of Moorefield, WV, and sister and brother-in-law Gloria and Jack Daly of Fairfield, CA. He will be missed by his nine nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews who were always welcomed at the farm spending many holidays and memorable times. Douglas was preceded in death by Maurice, Irving, Harold, James Franklin, Robert, Charles, and Jane King. He will be interred at the Upper Seneca Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11am. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to Upper Seneca Baptist Church, 23401 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown, MD 20876. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com
