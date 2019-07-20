Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery
More Obituaries for Douglas Leatherman
Douglas Leatherman


1955 - 2019
Douglas Leatherman Obituary
Douglas E. Leatherman, 64, of Myersville, passed from this life on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Doey's House in Hagerstown.

Born on February 2, 1955, Frederick, he was the son of the late Katherine (Grossnickle) Leatherman and Ernest E. Leatherman of Myersville.

In addition to his father, Ernest E. Leatherman, he is survived by two brothers and two sisters, Sharon Phillips, Sam Leatherman both of Myersville, Michael Leatherman and wife, Debbie, of Middletown, Karen Riggs and husband, Robert, of Hagerstown; numerous nieces and nephews; and his late girlfriend's son, Ronnie King and his family of Florida.

Doug was preceded in death by his girlfriend, Terry Stitely.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Rev. Karen Grossnickle will officiate final resting place ceremonies.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742 or to Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, PO Box 575, Myersville, MD 21773.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at BastStaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 20 to July 21, 2019
Remember
