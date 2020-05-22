Douglas Lynn Draper, 69, of Maugansville, MD, was born January 25, 1951, to Harold Lewis Draper and Betty Jane Kuhn Draper lost his battle with cancer on May 20, 2020. He died peacefully at home. He was married to Ann (Pittinger). In November, they celebrated their 46 wedding anniversary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dale and Bobby Draper and sister, Karen Draper.
Doug was a 1969 graduate of Catoctin High. He went to Vietnam where he served in the Army as a Specialist 4. He received the Bronze Star. After serving, he worked for Moore's Business Forms for over 20 years and then went on to work for Wells Fargo, FDI, and Fleetwood before retiring.
He was a devoted sports fan of the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles. Doug coached youth football and baseball teams. He enjoyed coaching his son, Matt and grandson, Mitchell in their youth leagues. He had a great sense of humor and loved to play jokes on his family and friends. He also played the guitar and would sing whenever given the chance. He especially loved Johnny Cash.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by brothers Larry, Denny (Ruth), Randy (Debbie), and Terry (Shelly) and sister, Kelli Maze. He is also survived by his children Tracy Eckenrode (and husband Jim), Sherri Doxsey (and partner Larry Eader), Matt Draper (and fiance Jeanine Pranses); grandchildren: Mitchell Forster (Aly Arnold), Seth Doxsey, Savannah Draper (Justin Janc), Lucas Eckenrode, Nick Eckenrode, Dylan Doxsey, Allison Eader, and Sam and Anna Carr; He will be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dale and Bobby Draper and sister, Karen Draper.
Doug was a 1969 graduate of Catoctin High. He went to Vietnam where he served in the Army as a Specialist 4. He received the Bronze Star. After serving, he worked for Moore's Business Forms for over 20 years and then went on to work for Wells Fargo, FDI, and Fleetwood before retiring.
He was a devoted sports fan of the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles. Doug coached youth football and baseball teams. He enjoyed coaching his son, Matt and grandson, Mitchell in their youth leagues. He had a great sense of humor and loved to play jokes on his family and friends. He also played the guitar and would sing whenever given the chance. He especially loved Johnny Cash.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by brothers Larry, Denny (Ruth), Randy (Debbie), and Terry (Shelly) and sister, Kelli Maze. He is also survived by his children Tracy Eckenrode (and husband Jim), Sherri Doxsey (and partner Larry Eader), Matt Draper (and fiance Jeanine Pranses); grandchildren: Mitchell Forster (Aly Arnold), Seth Doxsey, Savannah Draper (Justin Janc), Lucas Eckenrode, Nick Eckenrode, Dylan Doxsey, Allison Eader, and Sam and Anna Carr; He will be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 22 to May 23, 2020.