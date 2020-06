Douglas V. Myers, 71, of Gettysburg, PA, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Vernon C. Myers and Marie (Wilson) Myers.In his early days, he was a sports writer for the Carroll County Times. Although his career was cut short by a chronic illness, he lived his life-long dream of interviewing his hero Brooks Robinson.Doug volunteered for the Thurmont Little League and was a member of the Church of the Brethren. His love and knowledge of sports was unsurpassed. He spent many hours watching and reading about sports. He was a champion of upholding family traditions and loved playing cards with family and friends.He is survived by brothers Bruce A. Myers (M.J.) of Little River, SC and Brian Myers of Pittsburgh; and a sister Olivia Myers of Thurmont. Also survived by 2 nieces and 2 nephews and many friends at Interfaith Housing in Gettysburg.Private graveside services will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to Interfaith Housing in Gettysburg, Thurmont Little League or the Gettysburg Food Program.Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net