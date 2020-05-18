Douglas Scott
Douglas Samuel Scott, 81, of Frederick, MD passed away on Weds., May 13, 2020 at Frederick Health & Rehab Center after contracting the Coronavirus. Born Nov. 8, 1938 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Charles F. Scott and Virgie H. Pinkney Scott.

Douglas is survived by his: son, Charles Scott, Sr.; grandson, Charles (CJ) Scott, Jr.; great granddaughter, Anais Scott; loving and devoted life partner, Phyllis Weedon; sister, Roselee Jackson; special nieces, Carol Proctor, Cheryl Moore, Kimberly Cosby, and Lisa Barnes; special nephew, Richard Johnson; other children whom he served as a father figure, Donnie and Jay Weedon; loyal and dedicated friend, William Dixon; and other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Private funeral services will be held on Fri., May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home. A webcast can be viewed and online condolences may be expressed at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
