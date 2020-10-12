1/1
Douglas Sine
Douglas Lee Sine, age 83, of Walkersville, MD and formerly of Laurel, MD, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the loving husband of Su Shafer Sine.

Doug was born on May 26, 1937 in Middletown, to the late Ethel V. and Charles W. Sine, Sr. Doug moved to Brunswick in 1951 and was a 1955 graduate of Brunswick High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1959. In 1960, he joined the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. retiring in 1980. He was married to Su Shafer Sine in 1964 and they raised their children in the suburbs of D.C. In 1999, they retired in the small town of Walkersville in Frederick County, Maryland.

Doug was an active member at Faith Baptist Church in Laurel and most recently at First Baptist Church in Frederick.

In addition to his wife, Doug is survived by his children, Jeffrey Sine (Lisa), Michael Sine (Kelly), Cheryl Huffman (David), Diron Sine (Virginia); and his grandchildren, Samantha Huffman, Rebecca Hollar, Jacob Huffman, Nathan Sine, Leah Sine, Jessica Sine, Paige Sine, Lincoln Sine, Stephen Sine, and Victoria Sine.

A Celebration of Doug's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick. Rev. Dr. Larry Eubanks will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday immediately following services at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, seating and receiving areas will be organized for social distancing; and masks are required.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
