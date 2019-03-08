Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Dudley Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dudley B. Hill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dudley B. Hill Obituary
HILL, DUDLEY B., 71, passed away at home in Deland, Florida on March 5. He was born in Washington, DC. and was predeceased by his parents, William G. Hill and Clare Kenner Hill.

Dudley served in the Air Force in Vietnam. He was racing at the 75 and 80 dragstrip in Maryland before he had a driver's license. He also raced dirt bikes. Dudley liked lots of horsepower and had the need for speed. He was the President and Manager for Miami Transfer Co and Florida Rigging & Crane Co in Orlando. Dudley was also a commercial real estate sales broker and a general partner in several orange grove partnerships. He enjoyed his Harley and several vintage automobiles.

He is survived by his son, Christopher (Charleston, SC), grandson, Tyler (Frederick, MD) and brothers William (Cedar Crest, NM) and Ridgley (Ijamsville, MD) and his beloved cat, Buddy.

Condolences can be shared at https://lankfordfuneralhome.com/home/
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now