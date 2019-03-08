HILL, DUDLEY B., 71, passed away at home in Deland, Florida on March 5. He was born in Washington, DC. and was predeceased by his parents, William G. Hill and Clare Kenner Hill.



Dudley served in the Air Force in Vietnam. He was racing at the 75 and 80 dragstrip in Maryland before he had a driver's license. He also raced dirt bikes. Dudley liked lots of horsepower and had the need for speed. He was the President and Manager for Miami Transfer Co and Florida Rigging & Crane Co in Orlando. Dudley was also a commercial real estate sales broker and a general partner in several orange grove partnerships. He enjoyed his Harley and several vintage automobiles.



He is survived by his son, Christopher (Charleston, SC), grandson, Tyler (Frederick, MD) and brothers William (Cedar Crest, NM) and Ridgley (Ijamsville, MD) and his beloved cat, Buddy.



Condolences can be shared at https://lankfordfuneralhome.com/home/ Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019