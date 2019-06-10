Resources More Obituaries for Dudley Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dudley Templeton Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dudley Templeton Smith, age 79, died June 8, 2019 from Lewy Body Dementia . The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, June 12 at Callaway Jones Funeral Center. There will be an inurnment at 10:00 am Thursday at College Station City Cemetery. The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday at Christ United Methodist Church. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, Bryan-College Station, TX. Dudley was born June 8, 1940 to Dudley and Verta (Templeton) Smith and grew up on a tobacco/beef cattle farm near Mitchellville, Prince Georges County, Maryland. Dr. Smith earned a B.S. degree in Agricultural Economics and an M.S. in Agronomy at the University of Maryland, a Ph.D. in Weed Science/Crop Science at Michigan State University in 1968, and an Executive MBA Degree from the University of Houston in 1982. Dr. Smith had three careers spanning 38 years with the Texas A& M University System (AgriLife Sciences) and a total of 47 years in USDA and Land Grant programs. Upon retirement the Smiths endowed several scholarships for graduate student travel in agronomy and horticulture, funded a fellowship for a Ph.D. student, undergraduate scholarships for Endowed Opportunity Award and aggieTEACH (STEM) in the College of Science, STEM teaching at Towson University, Baltimore, MD and the Criminal Justice Department of Sam Houston University. Dr. Smith received Achievement Awards for classroom teaching. He was a member of several societies and was selected as a Fellow in the American Society of Agronomy. Dr. Smith retired May 31, 2006 as Professor Emeritus. Together the Smiths' operated a cow-calf operation in Brazos County. He served as President of the OSR Water Supply Corporation during a time of community service expansion, delivering water to rural areas in Brazos and Robertson Counties. In addition to his professional work, Dudley enjoyed family, farming, working cattle, sailing, gardening, carpentry and construction, camping, meeting new people and traveling. Dudley was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Angela Remsberg Smith, steadfast companion of nearly 54 years; a son, Gresham R. Smith, and wife, Barbara; grandson, Wesley S. Smith; granddaughter; Emily S. Smith of Richardson, Texas; daughter, Beth R. Glasshoff; granddaughter, Sidney A. Glasshoff of College Station, Texas; two sisters, Mary Lou Burch of Griffin of GA, and Elizabeth Jones and husband, Bill Desmone of Bristol, VA. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to the Texas A& M Foundation, for account 57967 (Graduate Student Travel Awards in the Soil and Crop Science Department). 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, TX 77840-2811. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 10 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries