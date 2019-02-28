Resources More Obituaries for Dustin Snapp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dustin Robert Snapp

1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dustin Robert Snapp, 31, of Knoxville, MD, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home. Born on October 11, 1987 in Olney, MD, he was the son of Larry William Snapp and Charlene Joy Sentelle.



He is also survived by his soulmate Sheila Blank and unborn baby girl, his son Camren Snapp, his sister Autumn Snapp and niece Aaliyah, his sister Mandi Sentelle and her fiance Chris, his Grandma Ruth Sentelle, his uncle Gary Snapp, his Aunt Cindy Sentelle Allen, his Uncle Darin Sentelle, many loving cousins; his dogs Layla and Cashmere. Dustin was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert "Buddy" and Carolyn Snapp, and his grandfather Leslie "Les" Sentelle.



Known as "D" to some who loved him, he is also survived by his extended family, and many friends who were like family.



Dustin graduated with a GED after attending school in Brunswick, MD. He worked in many phases of construction throughout his life. He loved carpentry and working with wood, and recently helped his Dad build the deck on the house.



Dustin loved life, and his family. He loved people, animals, and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He took in several friends when he was younger because they needed a place to stay. Dustin had a great sense of humor, was a loyal friend, and was working on many changes in his life. He was looking forward to the birth of his Baby girl. Dustin loved sports, and was a current member of two APA pool teams. Dustin loved the Dallas Cowboys. Dustin had many passions in life that he shared with those around him. He loved to ride motorcycles, hunt and fish. He was an excellent Bow shooter. He enjoyed many types of music.



Dustin loved people, and was always the happiest when he had people around him. He was a wonderful person, father, son, brother and friend to many. He will be missed and remembered by everyone that met or knew him.



The family is having a Celebration of Life in Dustin's memory on Saturday, March 02, 2019 at 2 pm at the Middletown Fire Company Activities building located at 1 Fireman's Lane, Middletown, MD 21769. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made at his Celebration of Life to benefit his children and family at this difficult time.