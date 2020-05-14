Dwight David Morris
Dwight David Morris, 67, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a long battle with throat cancer. Born April 23, 1953 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Ernest L. Morris, Sr., and Rita Irene Morris. He is survived by four sisters, Dorothy Baugher, Brenda Cashen (Bill), Mary Morgan (Terry), and Ida Breckenridge (Carlos); sister-in-law, Joann Morris; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Lori Harbaugh and Brenda Spotts. In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by his brother, Ernest L. Morris, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Glenn Baugher, Sr. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. The family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences accepted at www.minnichfh.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Minnich Funeral Home
415 East Wilson Boulevard
Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 739-6800
