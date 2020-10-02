1/1
Dwight Myles Avallone
Dwight Myles Avallone, 58, died on Monday, September 28 at the Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie, Georgia after a brief illness. Born on January 31, 1962 in Decatur, Georgia, he was oldest child of the late Donald Matthew Avallone and Carole Jean (Dorn) Avallone of Frederick.

Dwight's family moved to Frederick when he was 10 years old and attended elementary, middle and high school in Frederick. He was an automotive mechanic who specialized in carburetors and handyman around Frederick. He worked at K & K Automotive for many years. He had a lifelong passion for muscle cars.

Survivors include sisters Dona Dowlan and her husband Steve of Vilas, North Carolina, and Martha Stevens of Norman, Oklahoma; a daughter, Nicole Clark and her husband Chris of Frederick; a son, Jeremy of Myersville; five grandchildren, Trinity and Tyler Clark, Koltyn, Kayden, and Landon Avallone; 2 nieces and 3 nephews.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date due to safe gathering limitations.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
