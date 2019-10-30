|
|
With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Dylan Harley, 25, of Thurmont, MD. He died on Sunday, October 27, 2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident in Frederick. Born April 26, 1994 in Gettysburg, PA, he is the son of William and Lauri (Glass) Harley of Thurmont.
Dylan was a graduate of Catoctin High School Class of 2012. He was a Machinist Apprentice at Metlfab in Frederick.
He had a passion for working on cars, especially his 2012 Mustang. Riding his motorcycle, snowboarding, and spoiling his dog, Winston, were some of his favorite things to do.
He was a faithful friend and had a deep love for his large family and his girlfriend, Carli Studner.
Surviving in addition to his parents, Billy and Lauri, are his brother Mason and wife, Cheyenne and their son Waylon (nephew); sister, Sierra; grandparents, Walter and Sandra Harley and Larry and Susan Glass; aunts and uncles, Jay and Kristi Harley, Robin and Vince Hodge, Wendy and Andrew Gray, Denver and Mary Glass, and Chantel Veney; and an abundance of cousins with whom Dylan cherished so many great life moments.
He will always be remembered by those who loved him for his charm, kindness, incredible laugh, and infectious smile.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD with Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 3rd at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 West Main St., Emmitsburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dylan's name may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019