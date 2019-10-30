Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
410-848-3933
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
47 DePaul St
Emmitsburg, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dylan Harley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dylan Harley


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dylan Harley Obituary
With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Dylan Harley, 25, of Thurmont, MD. He died on Sunday, October 27, 2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident in Frederick. Born April 26, 1994 in Gettysburg, PA, he is the son of William and Lauri (Glass) Harley of Thurmont.

Dylan was a graduate of Catoctin High School Class of 2012. He was a Machinist Apprentice at Metlfab in Frederick.

He had a passion for working on cars, especially his 2012 Mustang. Riding his motorcycle, snowboarding, and spoiling his dog, Winston, were some of his favorite things to do.

He was a faithful friend and had a deep love for his large family and his girlfriend, Carli Studner.

Surviving in addition to his parents, Billy and Lauri, are his brother Mason and wife, Cheyenne and their son Waylon (nephew); sister, Sierra; grandparents, Walter and Sandra Harley and Larry and Susan Glass; aunts and uncles, Jay and Kristi Harley, Robin and Vince Hodge, Wendy and Andrew Gray, Denver and Mary Glass, and Chantel Veney; and an abundance of cousins with whom Dylan cherished so many great life moments.

He will always be remembered by those who loved him for his charm, kindness, incredible laugh, and infectious smile.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD with Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 3rd at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 West Main St., Emmitsburg, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dylan's name may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dylan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
Download Now