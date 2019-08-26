Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for E. Meadows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Dale Meadows

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. Dale Meadows Obituary
E. DALE MEADOWS, a lifelong resident of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was 87.

Dale will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Nancy (Howard) Meadows and her children, Cindee Wolford and Jay Phillips. Dale was a kind and generous grandfather to Lauree Pierce (Adam), Kelly Kemp and Ashton Phillips and great-grandfather to Hank, John and Mazie Pierce and Charlie Rose Kemp. Special friends include Helen and Winfree Irvine and James Keglovich.

Dale was predeceased by his first wife, Mary (Day) Meadows, his parents, Noah and Blandus Meadows, stepson George Kemp III and grandson George Kemp IV.

A graduate of Gaithersburg High School, Dale went to work for the U.S. Postal Service and retired as Gaithersburg's Postmaster. He served in the U.S. Navy.

Dale was a lifetime member of the Gaithersburg/Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a longtime member of the Mason Pentalpha Lodge #194, Fraternal Order of Eagles #3509, Knights of Pythias #123, Elks #684, the VFW and the American Legion.

Dale loved to travel in his motorhome. He crossed the US many times and enjoyed attending NASCAR races with his friends and his special Doberman "Jake".

Dale has requested that there be no funeral service, so the family asks that his friends take a moment to remember him fondly.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.