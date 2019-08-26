|
E. DALE MEADOWS, a lifelong resident of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was 87.
Dale will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Nancy (Howard) Meadows and her children, Cindee Wolford and Jay Phillips. Dale was a kind and generous grandfather to Lauree Pierce (Adam), Kelly Kemp and Ashton Phillips and great-grandfather to Hank, John and Mazie Pierce and Charlie Rose Kemp. Special friends include Helen and Winfree Irvine and James Keglovich.
Dale was predeceased by his first wife, Mary (Day) Meadows, his parents, Noah and Blandus Meadows, stepson George Kemp III and grandson George Kemp IV.
A graduate of Gaithersburg High School, Dale went to work for the U.S. Postal Service and retired as Gaithersburg's Postmaster. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Dale was a lifetime member of the Gaithersburg/Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a longtime member of the Mason Pentalpha Lodge #194, Fraternal Order of Eagles #3509, Knights of Pythias #123, Elks #684, the VFW and the American Legion.
Dale loved to travel in his motorhome. He crossed the US many times and enjoyed attending NASCAR races with his friends and his special Doberman "Jake".
Dale has requested that there be no funeral service, so the family asks that his friends take a moment to remember him fondly.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019