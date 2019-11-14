Home

Hartzler Funeral Homes
310 Church Street
New Windsor, MD 21776
(410) 635 - 200
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Patricia "Pat" Tracey


1936 - 2019
E. Patricia "Pat" Tracey Obituary
E. Patricia "Pat" Tracey, age 82, of Keymar, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. Born November 24, 1936 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Garber and Mildred G. Baltzell Garber Curfman. She was the wife of Ralph E. "Eddie" Tracey who died in 1994.

Pat was a 1954 graduate of New Windsor High School. She was employed as a nurse's aide at Springfield Hospital Center, retiring in 1985. She was a member of the auxiliaries of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post #282 of Woodsboro and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2226 of Littlestown, PA. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, camping, raising her Cocker Spaniels and Pomeranians and spending time with family.

Surviving are daughters, Cindy Myers and husband Doug of New Windsor, Stacey Schriver of Keymar; sons, Johnny Stambaugh and wife Liz of Arizona, Mike Stambaugh of Union Bridge, Jeff Stambaugh and wife Terri and Jimmy Stambaugh and wife Sue, all of New Windsor; 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and a brother, Nelson Garber and wife Susan of Towson. She was predeceased by sister, Marianna Kreimer and son-in-law, John Schriver.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 18 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, with Steven Kreimer and Rio Hiett, officiating. Interment will follow in Linganore Cemetery, Unionville.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, November 17.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Auxiliary of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post, 101 W. Elizabeth St., Woodsboro, MD 21798.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
