Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Homes South Berkeley Chapel
287 Arden Nollville Rd
Inwood, WV 25428
(304) 229-4977
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown Funeral Homes South Berkeley Chapel
287 Arden Nollville Rd
Inwood, WV 25428
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Brown Funeral Homes South Berkeley Chapel
287 Arden Nollville Rd
Inwood, WV 25428
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Baugher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Baugher


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Baugher Obituary
Earl Baugher, 59, of Hedgesville, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at VA Medical Center.

Born May 26, 1960 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Gustin Baugher and Beatrice (Stone) Baugher.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Dandes; one daughter, Collette Baugher; one son, Timothy Gladden; four grandchildren, Max Ryan Hayes, Mason James Hayes, Makayla Watkins and Timothy Gladden; one brother, Gustin Baugher Jr.; and one sister, Cheryl Baugher.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel in Inwood. Interment will be at Rest Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -