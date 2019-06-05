Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Earl C. Diehl Jr. Obituary
Mr. Earl C. Diehl, Jr., 88, of Frederick died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Edenton Retirement Center. He was the husband of the late Betty L. Diehl, who predeceased him on December 21, 2012. They were married for 58 years at the time of her death.

Born June 9, 1930 in Hershey, PA, he was the son of the late Earl C. Diehl Sr. and Icie (Omega) Diehl.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Diehl was an insurance agent for many years from 1958 until his retirement in 2002.

He enjoyed sports and spending time with grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie L. Masciantonio and husband, Armando, of Fulton; two sons, Darrell Diehl and wife, Debbie, of Laytonsville, and Kenneth L. Diehl of Frederick; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill (Isaac) Diehl.

Mr. Diehl was predeceased by four siblings.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Jean Brown officiating.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 5 to June 6, 2019
