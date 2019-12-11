|
Earl Clarence Smith Jr. (Nov. 19, 1930 - Dec. 10, 2019) considered himself a man "In The Arena."
Raised in Cumberland, MD, Earl was a boxer before joining the National Guard and later the 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment-the fabled Rakkasans of the 101st Airborne Division-and serving honorably as a rifleman in the Korean War. He received two Bronze Stars for bravery in combat. When asked, Earl tended to play down both his prowess as a boxer and his accomplishments as a soldier. Those who knew him, however, understood he was a born fighter.
Earl attended George Washington University on the GI Bill and went on to a career in finance, including stints at Merrill Lynch, E. F. Hutton, and several decades as a compliance officer at H. Beck.
In death, Earl joins his daughters Shanon and Brigid, his brother Robert and parents Katherine and Earl Sr. as well as his dog and best friend Riley.
He is survived by his sons Ryan, Matthew and Michael, daughters Megan and Kate, son-in-law Tom, and his grandchildren Nairi and Colin.
All wish that he finds, in death, a peace that eluded him in life.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019