|
|
Mr. Earl Stanley Freedman, 92, of Frederick County, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019. He was the husband of Genevieve Freedman, his wife of 65 years.
Born in Boston, MA, Earl was the son of the late Joseph and Alice Freedman. Earl enlisted in the U.S. Army at the end of WWII, and enlisted again during the Korean War. He met Genevieve in Washington, D.C. while applying for his veteran's benefits, and they raised their children in Montgomery County, Maryland. After Earl retired from Giant Food, he and Genevieve lived on the coast of North Carolina for many years, before eventually moving up to Gettysburg and later back to Frederick. Earl enjoyed good food and gathering with family and friends, and he was passionate about music.
In addition to his loving wife, Genevieve, Mr. Freedman is survived by five children, Linda Hamill & husband Joseph, Alice Morris, Cherrie Gundel & husband Jeff, John Freedman & wife Kristi Ellis, and Brenda Graziano & husband Frank; eight grandchildren, Geoffrey Burgee, Lauren Brueckman, Clay Hamill, Katlan Graziano, Daniel Brueckman, Tyler Hamill, John Graziano, and Haley Brueckman; five great-grandchildren, Althea, Lily, Ella, Sophia, and Max; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will take place from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 19th at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment with military honors will follow in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven, and the family will receive friends for a fellowship meal in the Resthaven Community Room after the committal. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers donations may be made to any ASPCA or veteran's charity.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019