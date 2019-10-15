Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Crestwood Village Community Center
6902 Crabapple Drive
Frederick, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestwood Village Community Center
6902 Crabapple Drive
Frederick, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Shipe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Wilbert Shipe


1932 - 2019
Earl Wilbert Shipe Obituary
Earl Wilbert Shipe of Frederick, MD passed away at home Sunday morning, October 13th surrounded by family. Born in Washington, DC on October 4, 1932, he lived the majority of his life in Gaithersburg, MD and Crestwood Village in Frederick. He was a 1951 graduate of Richard Montgomery High School. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Shirley; sons, David (Melvina) and Michael (Katherine Weld); grandsons, Mathew (Frances) and Timmy Cox. He was the son of the late Wilbert W. and Ethel Shipe. Earl retired from Giant Food after 52 years.

He was a devoted husband and father, and a kind and courteous person. He was an avid baseball player and coach and played in the Tri County League. He enjoyed watching sports and loved country music. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army for 10 years. During the Korean Conflict, he served as a Military Police Officer in Germany. He was also an honor guard and carried the Military Police colors at President Eisenhower's inauguration. Earl had an infectious smile and everyone he met was his friend. He loved meeting friends and making new ones at the Frederick Golden Coral.

A celebration of Earl's life will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Crestwood Village Community Center, 6902 Crabapple Drive, Frederick, MD 21703. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or to any disabled veteran's foundation.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, and Stauffer Crematory, Inc.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
