Earl Wims Jr.
Mr. Earl Alexander Wims Jr. departed this life on Fri., Sept. 25, 2020 at his home in Centerville, M.D. Earl was born to the late Earl Alexander Wims Sr. and Rachel Almeida (Stewart) Wims on Oct. 2, 1936 in Wash. D.C. He was the husband of Arlene (Hubbard) Wims.

Mr. Wims was Member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, where he served as an Usher, Greeter and Trustee. Earl was raised and educated in Montgomery County, MD. Upon graduating from Carver High School, in Rockville, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served for four years and received an Honorable Discharge in 1962. Earl was avid sports fan. He especially loved baseball and football. Earl enjoyed family gatherings where he always made his presence known.

Besides his wife Arlene, Earl is survived by five children; Tamara Pierce, Timothy Wims (Sheila), Reginald Neal, Darrell Wims (Dawn), and Tracy Wims; nine grandchildren, Travis, Genae', Bethany, Chantel, Taylor, Crystal, Lamont, Kenneth, and Morgan; eleven great grandchildren; one brother, W. Gregory Wims (Michelle); uncle, Richard Stewart; sisters in law, Rev. Carol Roache (Rick), Diane Manual (Wilson), Tylise Thompson; brother-in-law, George Thompson, and a host of other family members and long-time friends.

For information regarding the service. Please visit www.GaryLRollinsFuneralHome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home
110 W. South Street
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 662-5520
