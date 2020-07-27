1/
Eddie Thompson Jr.
Eddie Thompson, Jr., 46, of Brunswick, MD passed away on July 24, 2020 at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.

Born April 27, 1974 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Eddie Thompson, Sr. and Faith Demory of Brunswick, MD.

Services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
JUL
28
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
JUL
29
Service
10:00 AM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
