Edith (Edee by those who knew and loved her) Elizabeth Tyler was born on June 19th, 1963 in Baltimore, MD to Kathleen and David. On Wednesday, November 13th , 2019 Edee passed on in her home surrounded by her family and loved ones, she was 56.
She married Michael Tyler on June 10th, 1978 and together they raised two sons, Michael (Kendra) and Ray (Jessie), and one daughter, Michelle (Josh).
Edee was a Master Gardener and when she wasn't spoiling her grandchildren rotten, she could be found tending her award-winning garden. In her career as an Office Manager for a Dental Office, She truly enjoyed her patients, co-workers and making sure everyone was taken care of. She dedicated her time and love to every patient and that love was reciprocated. Edee delighted in being able to watch as patients who came to the office as children, over the years brought their own children.
She was preceded in death by her beloved MomMom and PopPop Dockery and her father, David.
Her love lives on through her husband, Michael, their three children, Michael (Kendra), Ray (Jessie) and Michelle (Josh), her grandchildren, Devyn, Graysen, Hailey, Quinn, Peyton, Brayden and Jocelyn, Her six siblings, beloved brother Johnny, Madeline, Georgia, Ronnie, David and Sandra, and her mother, Kathleen.
Family and friends will be received at a celebration of Edee's life held at Steadman-Keenan American Legion Post 96, 18 S Maple Ave, Brunswick, MD 21716 on Sunday, November 17th from 2PM to 6PM.
Flowers and well wishes can be sent to: 48 East D Street, Brunswick, MD 21716
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019