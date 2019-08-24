|
Edgar Eugene Hatter, 92, of Sabillasville, Maryland, passed away on August 23, 2019 at his home.
Born on July 22, 1927, he was the son of the late Edgar Joseph and Jessie Viola (McKissick) Hatter. Edgar served in the United States Navy where he served as a Seaman 2nd Class from 1945 to 1947.
He attended Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he completed technical training in communication. He worked for Rixon, a military electronics research firm in Silver Spring, MD. He went on to become the Vice President of Pallace Inc. in Silver Spring. He retired and enjoyed traveling with friends, Carol and Ron Ayotte, of Cape Cod Mass. He enjoyed volunteering at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Laytonville, as a member of the Vestry. He was also a member of the Friends of Maryland State Parks.
Edgar is survived by his son, Edgar Brian Hatter and wife Lola Hatter of Glenelg, MD; daughter Susan J. Hatter of Damascus, MD; two grandsons, Richard "RJ" Rose and wife Jenny of Damascus, MD and Matthew C. Rose and Dianna Loescher of Frederick, MD.
Services will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019