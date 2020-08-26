1/1
Edith Klareich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Edna Klareich, 92, formerly of Spring Ridge Senior Apartments in Frederick, died Sunday August 16, 2020 at Lorien Encore at Turf Valley. She was the wife of Irwin Klareich, married for 67 years.

Born on January 8, 1928, in New Haven, CT she was the daughter of the late Harry Kaufman and Jennie (Block) Kaufman. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter. Working side by side with her husband they build a successful, retail business in Elmont, NY.

Edith shared her love of singing as a the Bass in the Harbor City Lights Chapter of Sweet Adelines International in Maryland and the Greater Nassau County Chapter in New York together for over 40 years. She served as the President of the League of Women Voters in Nassau County, New York. Her hidden passion was writing poetry which she shared with family and friends.

Surviving are her two daughters Stephanie Coakley of Ellicott City, and Faith Klareich and husband Charles Sheeler of New Market; two granddaughters: Hannah Coakley of New York City and Jennie Sheeler of New Market; a brother Arnold Kaufman of Milwaukee, WI. Ms. Klareich was preceded in death by sisters Ruth Weiner and Minerva Kinnard and brother, Herbert Kaufman.

A celebration of Edith's life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 108 Byte Dr. Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702 or Education Through Music, Inc. 122 E. 42nd St., Suite 1501, New York, NY 10168.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved