Edith Klareich

Edith Edna Klareich, 92, formerly of Spring Ridge Senior Apartments in Frederick, died Sunday August 16, 2020 at Lorien Encore at Turf Valley. She was the wife of Irwin Klareich, married for 67 years.
Born on January 8, 1928, in New Haven, CT she was the daughter of the late Harry Kaufman and Jennie (Block) Kaufman. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter. Working side by side with her husband they build a successful, retail business in Elmont, NY.
Edith shared her love of singing as a the Bass in the Harbor City Lights Chapter of Sweet Adelines International in Maryland and the Greater Nassau County Chapter in New York together for over 40 years. She served as the President of the League of Women Voters in Nassau County, New York. Her hidden passion was writing poetry which she shared with family and friends.
Surviving are her two daughters Stephanie Coakley of Ellicott City, and Faith Klareich and husband Charles Sheeler of New Market; two granddaughters: Hannah Coakley of New York City and Jennie Sheeler of New Market; a brother Arnold Kaufman of Milwaukee, WI. Ms. Klareich was preceded in death by sisters Ruth Weiner and Minerva Kinnard and brother, Herbert Kaufman.
A celebration of Edith's life will be announced at a later date.
