Edith June Luhn, 93, of Barnesville, MD, passed away on August 16, 2020.She was the wife of the late Leslie T. Luhn.Born on June 16, 1927, in Maryland, she was the daughter to the late Harold B. and Estelle M. (Jamison) Barr.Surviving are her daughters, Sandra Luhn Oden and Mary Ann Luhn; two grandchildren, Michael T. Oden, Sr., wife Michelle and Duane S. Oden, fiance Stacie; three great grandchildren, Michael T. Oden, Jr., Sara V. (Oden) Markham, husband Kyle and Grace A. Oden; one great-great granddaughter, Virginia Rose and one step grandchild, Ray Randall. Edith also leaves a special daughter at heart, Elnora Caudell.She was preceded in death by her two brothers, George W. Barr and Donald P. Barr.The family will be receiving friends on Friday, August 21st from 10-11 AM at the Barnesville Baptist Church, 17917 Barnesville Rd., Barnesville, where services will follow at 11 AM.Interment will follow in Hyattstown Cemetery, Hyattstown, MD.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Barnesville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 69, Barnesville, MD 20838.