Edith "Patty" Faye Brown Meekins, 60, of Sabillasville, MD, went to heaven September 19, 2020 after a
3 year fight against Spindle Cell Sarcoma.
She fought till the very end, still made a joke, and was her sassy, stubborn self, surrounded by
and filled with all the love you could imagine.
She will be met at the gates of Heaven by many loving family members including her father,
Hiram Wesley Brown, her surrogate mother and Godmother of her children, Sandy Mettetal,
her cousin Rosalee Stambaugh and best friend Gloria.
Her memory will live on with her Mother, V. Evangeline Brown, Brother, Barry H. Brown (Ellen),
Sister, Kathy M. Reifsnider (Gene), her Children, Willis Meekins (Lindsey), Aaron Meekins
(Tracy), and Kelsey Roderick, her surrogate Father and Godfather of her children, Richard (Dick)
Mettetal, her Grandchildren, Elena, Wesley, Wyatt, Xavier, and Whitley, her "other" Children,
Janet/JennyRenn Sweeny (Brehon), Richard Kuhn (Danielle), Angela Schectman (Matt), Justin
Willard (Katie), and their Children, Rebecca, Elise, Cody and Emma, whom she loved as her own, and
many others that are able to share her memory around the world.
She was cherished, and will be forever missed, by her love, Jack Willard, who selflessly devoted
himself to her until the end.
The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Frederick Hospice
(Michelle) and Assisting Hands Home Care (Candy) for their wonderful care, support and
companionship.
Patty graduated from Catoctin High School in 1978. She made her career as an Oral Surgery
Assistant at Mid-Maryland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, where she worked for 23 years
alongside a wonderful team. She loved her job and went to work every day with a smile. Patty
loved to travel to Vermont, Colorado and Alaska. She loved to hike, horseback ride, cross
country ski, take pictures, spoil her dog and donkeys, and, most of all, spend time with her
family. She was giving, selfless, thoughtful and kind. Her bright smile and comforting nature
made the world a better place for all who knew her.
She was an avid Alice Cooper and country music fan and attended concerts regularly. She will
now have front seat tickets to every concert she desires.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD. Tie dye and peace signs were Patty's favorite, so please feel free to dress casually.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11am at Brown's Cemetery 14826 Manahan Rd. Sabillasville, MD 21780 with Patty's Uncle, the Rev. William Willard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, sing a happy song and do something kind for someone today.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.jldavisfh.com
.