Edith Virginia Rieley Tillman, 97 of Frederick, formerly of Leland, North Carolina before moving to Maryland in 2006 died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation of Frederick. Born December 9, 1922 in Virginia she was the daughter of the late Amos Riley and Cora Bowman Riley. She was the wife of the late William Bryant Tillman.
Before retiring she was a district manager with Avon. She was a graduate of the University of Maryland. She was politically active in North Carolina participating in some marches in Washington, DC. She was very honored at her achievement in raising funds to build the new library in Leland. Edith was an active nutritionist and practiced yoga.
Surviving are daughter Barbara "Bonnie" Byrd of Libertytown, Amanda Joy Houck of Urbana, a son Kevin Tillman of Pompano Beach, Fla., grand children Denise West, Justin Houck and wife Sherry, Rebel Byrd, Jarrett and Karyn Houck , 11 great grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by John Narusiecwicz and Danny Houck.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother Burt Rieley.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation for their wonderful care they provided the last seven years.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Before retiring she was a district manager with Avon. She was a graduate of the University of Maryland. She was politically active in North Carolina participating in some marches in Washington, DC. She was very honored at her achievement in raising funds to build the new library in Leland. Edith was an active nutritionist and practiced yoga.
Surviving are daughter Barbara "Bonnie" Byrd of Libertytown, Amanda Joy Houck of Urbana, a son Kevin Tillman of Pompano Beach, Fla., grand children Denise West, Justin Houck and wife Sherry, Rebel Byrd, Jarrett and Karyn Houck , 11 great grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by John Narusiecwicz and Danny Houck.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother Burt Rieley.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation for their wonderful care they provided the last seven years.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 8 to May 9, 2020.