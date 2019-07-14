Mr. Edmund John Subleski, 87, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Marilyn Mauter Subleski. Born on June 16, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio, he was a son of the late Leo and Mary Michalski Szczublewski.



Edmund was very proud of his 6 years of honorable service in the United States Navy from 1949-1955. He qualified as a submariner and received his 'Dolphin Pin' while a crew member of the USS Anberjack (SS-522),home ported in Key West, FL. He was retired as a Nuclear Estimator for Bechtel. He was a member of Holy Family Community Catholic Church, Middletown Lions Club and the Amvets Post 9, Middletown.



At one time he sang in the church choir for St. Johns Catholic Church, Frederick. He was a very talented artist.



His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to his care givers from Hospice of Frederick County, Jamie his nurse, Keith the Veterans Service Coordinator and Georgia the guitarist.



Surviving in addition to his wife his children, Marianne Subleski, of Middletown, Jeff Subleski and wife Kathleen of Boonsboro, Diane Openshaw and husband Jeff, of Harpers Ferry, WV, Lara Subleski, of Frederick, Debora Subleski, of Middletown, David Subleski, of Myrtle Beach, SC and Jennifer Subleski and partner Tood Pence, of Harpers Ferry, WV, grandchildren, Kara, Meghan and Nicholas Subleski, Bailee, Lexi and Daniel Openshaw, Kayla and Sarah Fraiser and Collin Pence, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Lucille Thomas, Richard Szczublewski and Suzanne Bettencourt.



A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m., at the Holy Family Community Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown. Msgr Rob Jaskot, will be the celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Reformed Cemetery, Middletown. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 14 to July 17, 2019