Edna L. Larman, 97, of Boyds, MD, died on Saturday June 22, 2019.



She was the wife of the late Marshall G. Larman.



Born on October 29, 1921 in Riner, VA, she was the daughter of the late Claude S. and Lethia (Massey) Jarels.



Surviving are three daughters, Judy Marshall of Boonsboro, MD, Shirley Burns of Hagerstown, MD, Leanna Grosen of Boonsboro and one sister, Nancy Wentzel of Hagerstown.



Edna was a proud grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and great-great-great grandmother.



She was preceded in death by one daughter, Nancy Larman; two sons, Harry and Marion Larman; one sister, Betty Watkins and two brothers, Harvey and Johnny Jarels and one granddaughter, Jessica Larman.



Funeral services will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, June 27th, at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd. (Rt. 109), Barnesville, MD (hiltonfh.com). Family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the funeral. A cremation will follow.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Enda's name to (stjude.org) Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 24 to June 26, 2019