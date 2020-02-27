|
|
Edna "Sissy" Mae Staub, 64, of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born, on July 27, 1955 Washington DC.
Sissy worked as a Housekeeper for more than 15 years, with Asbury and Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission.
She married Robert Staub on January 29, 1977 in Germantown Md. Together they raised 4 children: Ginger, Robbie, Ashley, and Michael.
She is also survived by her mom Elizabeth Carter, granddaughter Nicole Howes, sister, Elizabeth "Litty" Mabry, and brothers, Joe, Oscar, Tom, and Harry Carter; and several nieces and nephews.
Sissy is preceded in death by her father Louis Carter and four brothers.
Friends may call Wednesday March 4, at Molesworth Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872, from 3:00 p.m. until funeral services begin at 4 p.m. Inurnment will be private. Following services a reception will take place at Salem United Methodist Church, 23725 Ridge Road, Germantown, Maryland 20876.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at molesworthwiliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020