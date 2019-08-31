|
|
Edna Mae Shafer, 93, of Middletown passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Fahrney Keedy Home & Village, Boonsboro, MD. She was a resident of the Bowman Center. Born March 9, 1926 in Myersville, MD, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Pearl V. Palmer Marker. Edna married Glenn E. Shafer on July 29, 1944. They were together for 53 years until his passing August 30, 1997.
Edna was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown. In her early years she helped with the children in Sunday school and later years enjoyed her church family at the Saturday evening service. She loved all "little ones" and lived for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed planting and caring for her many flowers, especially red geraniums and sunflowers. Edna was the mother of three sons: Gary Shafer and wife Terry, Alan Shafer and wife Sandy, Dave Shafer and wife Paula, all of Middletown, seven grandchildren: John Shafer (Cassie) of New York, Holly Jenkins (Ian) of Jefferson, Crystal Tressler (Nick) of Frederick, Hannah, Adam, Aaron, and Esther Shafer of Middletown. She leaves behind five great grandchildren: Elizabeth and Catherine Jenkins, David, Sophie and Audrey Tressler. She is survived by one brother, Clarence L. Marker and wife Mary of Frederick, sister-in laws Mary Marker of Knoxville and Irene Eisentrout and husband Bill of Middletown, and many nieces and nephews. Edna was preceded in death by her brothers Marvin "Bob" Marker and James "Jim" Marker and sisters Ruth Wolfe, Polly Haupt, and Daisy Travers.
As a resident of the Bowman Center, she was loved by the staff and will be remembered as the cookie and ice cream lady. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for all the care and kindness she received from everyone and also the care and support from Hospice.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3 in the chapel at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at the church at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Kathy Vitalis Hoffman and Pastor Ron Reaves will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742. Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019