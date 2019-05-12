Edward Allen Langdon, 68, of Westminster, Maryland passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home.



Born on April 20, 1951 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of the late James R. "Joe" Langdon, Sr. and Ina Mae (Rakes) Langdon. He was the loving and devoted husband of 38 years to Linda Kaye (Perron) Langdon.



Ed was a 1969 graduate of Westminster High School and attended Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, PA. He worked in his family's businesses-Langdon Oil Company, Direct-To-You Gas and Bio-Chem Co. He loved music, classic and historic automobiles, particularly Studebakers, and enjoyed gardening, tinkering and fixing everything.



Surviving in addition to his wife are brother James R. Langdon, II and wife Margaret "Maggie" of Westminster; sister Susan Langdon Quade and husband Douglas "Doug" of N.Y.; sisters-in-law Norma Perron, Sandy Rowe and husband Danny; nieces Heather Clark, Jenny Parsley and husband Steve, Holly Rowe, Megan Pratt and husband Jesse; nephews Mike Langdon and wife Christina, James D. Quade; and many treasured friends. He was predeceased by a brother Donald G. "Donnie" Langdon. The family would like to thank the medical teams of Dr. Satish Shah of Gettysburg Cancer Center and Dr. Prince and Xanxia Li, N.P. of Johns Hopkins Hospital for their tireless loving care.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown, MD with Father John F. Lesnick as celebrant. Burial will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery near Linwood. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either ( ) or to The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center @ Johns Hopkins (www.hopkinsmedicine.org/kimmel_cancer_center.) Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 12 to May 14, 2019