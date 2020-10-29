Edward Burns

Edward William Burns, Jr., 76, of Summit Point, WV, and formerly of Damascus, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, with his wife Cheryl by his side.
Ed was born November 12, 1943 in Olney, MD. He was the son of the late Edward William, Sr. and Emma Victoria Havens Burns.
Ed graduated from Damascus High School, where he excelled in sports.
He was a retired electrical inspector for Montgomery County, MD.
Ed was an avid collector of Lionel Trains - a hobby he shared with friends Charlie and Richard.
Ed had a genuine love for antiques. Together, he and Cheryl co-founded Two Crows Antique Mall LLC in Ranson, WV. They enjoyed spending their spare time treasure hunting at different antique stores and auctions.
Ed Burns never met a stranger. He enjoyed listening to the life stories of others and sharing his stories.
Ed is survived by his wife, Cheryl Crosen Burns; his sister, Emily Knouse (George), and brother, Ellis Burns.
He was the proud father of four daughters and two sons. Two daughters, Holly Williams (Danny) and Amy Burkey (Ryan) were born to Ed and former wife, Olive. When Ed and Cheryl were married, he became Dad-Pop to two daughters, Amanda Swartz (Brandon) and Caisha Sanchez and two sons, Donald Clayton (Lauren) and Charles Crosen.
His six children blessed him with grandchildren, Savannah, Grayson, Landon, Ashton, Kaylee, Ari, Ella, Sebastian, Jordan, Shea, Jasmine, and Gracie.
He is also survived by niece, Victoria and nephew, Craig; special young lady, Tiffany Newman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Christine Crosen, and many friends.
Ed was also blessed with an amazingly, supportive extended family at Two Crows Antique Mall. The staff, Mark and Anne were like a son and daughter; Isabella, who he proudly claimed as a granddaughter; the Dealer Family who put their trust in Ed and Cheryl and helped to build a true family business. During his illness they helped care for him, spent many hours with him, laughed with him, and cried with him. With all of their heart and soul they focused on making his final months happy and full of love.
His pastor, Porky Jones and wife, Pam filled his life with prayer, hope, guidance, and love.
In addition to Ed's parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Carson and son, Charles "Alan".
The Jefferson Chapel Funeral Home will be open for family to receive friends only from the hours of 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3:00PM at Jefferson Chapel with Rev. H. Louis "Porky" Jones, Jr. officiating. Interment will be private. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shannondale Springs Chapel, 3868 Mission Road, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com