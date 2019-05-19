Edward (Eddie) Henry Hill, 71, originally from Kemptown, MD, died peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Doey's House Hospice facility in Hagerstown, MD. Born September 10, 1947, he was the third son of the late James T. Hill and Thelma (Middleton) Hill of Kemptown. He was also husband of the late Peggy Lee (Grimes) Hill, and was predeceased by two brothers, James T. Hill, Jr., and Kenneth P. Hill.



Eddie is survived by two daughters and one son: Sandy Johnson-Long and her husband, Gene, of Martinsburg, WV; Michelle Rippeon and her husband, Billy, of Clearville, PA; and Eddie Hill, Jr. and his wife, Jessica, of Garner, NC. He is also survived by one sister, Patricia Byrns, and her husband, Vernon, of Martinsburg, WV. Eddie will also be remembered by his nine grandchildren: Tyler Johnson; Shelby, Josie, Aspen, and Billie Rippeon; and Jonas, Genevieve, Connor, and Kennedy Hill. He was dearly loved by his nieces and nephews: Katie Harich, John Kemp, Jr., Tina Rubeck, Kenny Hill, Jr., and Jimmy Hill, Jr. He will also be lovingly remembered by Crystal Worrell and her daughter, Brandy Williams.



Eddie was a plumber, employed for many years by R.A. Tull Plumbing in Rockville, MD. He loved hunting with his friends and faithful black lab, Bear. He also enjoyed fishing with his grandson, Tyler. The family fondly remembers all working together at the Montgomery County Fair where Eddie was head of the Poultry Department for many years.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Road, Mt. Airy, MD. Pastor Bob Miller of Moler Avenue COB in Martinsburg, WV, will officiate the service.



Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made in memory of Eddie to Doey's House - Hospice of Washington County, Inc. at 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742.



Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 19 to May 21, 2019