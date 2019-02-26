Edward Joseph Simanek, Jr. June 17, 1936-February 18, 2019



Ed was born in Chicago and raised in Cicero, Il. He was the son of Edward Joseph Simanek, Sr. and Gertrude (Robey) Simanek, both now deceased. He leaves behind his wife, MaryAnn A. (Silakowski) Simanek and children, Edward Joseph Simanek 111, Theresa Ann Shortz (Henry) and Peter Anthony Simanek. Daughter Catherine Marie Simanek pre-deceased him. He also leaves behind grandchildren Jeremy Levi Simanek, Christin Marie Teach (Bryan) Catherine Ann Phelps(Charles) and Thaddeus Casimir Shortz and great grandchildren Katelyn and Justin Teach and Chelsea Phelps. He is also survived by his brother Richard Anthony Simanek and sister Nancy Ellen Dunning and many nieces and nephews.



Ed graduated from Purdue University with an engineering degree and worked for Bechtel for more than 30 years. His education and job took him all over this country and to jobs in the Middle East and Europe. He and MaryAnn visited all 50 states and while working overseas took advantage and visited more than 50 countries.



In his younger days Ed was a very good athlete garnering trophies in golf, bowling, football, basketball and softball. After retiring Ed joined MaryAnn in showing their Schipperkes at dog shows all over the country winning Best in Show and many other awards with their home-bred champions and others.



Donations in Ed's memory may be made to Take the Lead or to St. Mary's Church, Petersville, Md. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019