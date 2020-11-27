1/
Edward Lulie
Edward Lulie the Third, 69 of Jefferson, MD passed away November 12,

2020 at his residence in Frederick Maryland. Born April 30th, 1951 in Silver Spring Maryland he was the son of the

late Edward "Ed" Lulie Sr. and Lillian Mary (Rohleder) Lulie.

Edward was a graduate of the University of Maryland, a graduate of the

Baltimore Maryland Law School and received his Juris Doctorate Degree

in 1977. Upon graduation he practiced Criminal Law in Maryland.

Edward was also a frequent contributor on the radio covering local

high school sports, and as a guest political commentator. Edward loved

studying history, discussing political sciences, and most of all being

around his wife, sons, and grandchildren. He was loved and will be

greatly missed by his family and his friends. In addition to his parents and his brother, Edward was preceded in

death by his wife Harriet Elizabeth Lulie. Surviving are his sons

Robert and Kenneth, his grandsons Aaron and Lucas, and many nephews,

nieces, and cousins. Edward's care has been entrusted to the Cremation Society of Monocacy Valley, online condolences www.monocacycremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Monocacy Valley
17324 Sunshine Trl
Sabillasville, MD 21780
(877) 939-2876
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Monocacy Valley

