Edward Lulie the Third, 69 of Jefferson, MD passed away November 12,
2020 at his residence in Frederick Maryland. Born April 30th, 1951 in Silver Spring Maryland he was the son of the
late Edward "Ed" Lulie Sr. and Lillian Mary (Rohleder) Lulie.
Edward was a graduate of the University of Maryland, a graduate of the
Baltimore Maryland Law School and received his Juris Doctorate Degree
in 1977. Upon graduation he practiced Criminal Law in Maryland.
Edward was also a frequent contributor on the radio covering local
high school sports, and as a guest political commentator. Edward loved
studying history, discussing political sciences, and most of all being
around his wife, sons, and grandchildren. He was loved and will be
greatly missed by his family and his friends. In addition to his parents and his brother, Edward was preceded in
death by his wife Harriet Elizabeth Lulie. Surviving are his sons
Robert and Kenneth, his grandsons Aaron and Lucas, and many nephews,
nieces, and cousins. Edward's care has been entrusted to the Cremation Society of Monocacy Valley, online condolences www.monocacycremation.com