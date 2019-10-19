Home

Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Interment
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Edward Miller Obituary
Edward N. Miller, 78, of Middletown, MD passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on October 17, 2019. He was the loving husband of Janet Miller for 28 years. Born March 9, 1941, he was the devoted son of the late Naomi Mae Miller.

Ed, also known as Pappy, Ed, or Beaver was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He graduated from Frederick High School and was a truck driver and retired from Richard B. Ruby after 32 years of service. In his spare time, he loved bowling especially duckpin.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his son; Marty Miller and wife Hope. Stepchildren; Vicki Nill, Sally McMurry and husband Louie, Rollie Atkinson and wife Sarah, and Kenneth Funk. Grandchildren; Shannon Loveless and husband Jason, Jesse Miller and wife Sara, Genevia Funk, and Justice Funk. Special grandchild, Samantha Funk. Greatgrandchildren, Austin and Christopher. Special Cousins; Walter Mills and Janet King. In-laws; Jerry and Mary Funk, Robert and Patty Funk, and Karen and Larry Plemmon. And his 3 four-legged companions, Ethel, Taylor, and Rylie. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law; Paul and Ruby Funk, and brother-in-law, Dennis Funk.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 21st from 1-2 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, where a service will be held beginning at 2 pm. Interment in Resthaven Memorial Gardens will follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ed's name to Frederick County Hospice, www.hospiceoffrederick.org/Donate-Support or the . To view the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
