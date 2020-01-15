|
Edward Otis Mills, 77, of Frederick, passed from this life, peacefully, with his loving family by his side, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He will be missed by his wife, Nancy Davies, of 20 years.
Born on June 26, 1942, in Rockville, MD, he was the son of the late Forrest and Ruth (Drummond) Mills.
Mr. Mills was a 1960 graduate of Richard Montgomery High School. For 37 years, he was employed by Pepco, retiring in 1997 as foreman.
Ed's greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a very kind, compassionate and generous man to those he loved and even to those he didn't know. Ed was a self-taught artist who enjoyed painting. He was proud to have been granted two patents.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, Ed is survived by his children, Tamyra Shafer (John) of Keedysville, MD, June Hoffman (Darryl) of New Midway, MD, Edward Mills, II (Nanette) of Mt. Airy, MD, Angel Twigg (Mike) of Libertytown, MD, Dawn Pierpoint (Shawn) of New Oxford, PA, Kevin Davies (Traci) of Mt. Airy, Jill Davies of Addison, TX and Laurie Hallbeck (Rick) of Centreville, OH; grandchildren, Justin, Eric, Rachel and Natalie Shafer, Ashley Hoffman, Emily Mills, Sarah, Rachel and Jacob Twigg, Amanda Starner (Jaron), Luke and Nathan Pierpoint, Zach, Ben and Madison Davies, Laura and Ian Wolf, Andrew and Jenna Hallbeck; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Adeline Starner; and his siblings, Janice Stottlemyer (Walter), Forrest "Skip" Mills (Carlene), Sharon Chambers (Thomas) and Kimberly Shephard (Robert); many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mr. Mills was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Antoinette "Toni" Whittington Mills.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
A celebration of Edward 's life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick with Pastor John Rudisill, Jr. officiating. Final resting place ceremonies will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to , or to the .
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020