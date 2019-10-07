|
Edward Oliver Pollock Jr., 77, of Mt. Airy, MD died at home from complications of Pancreatic Cancer on 10/5/2019. He was born 5/13/1942, to Edward O. Pollock & Dolly M. Kelly Pollock in Canonsburg, PA. He married Dorothy A. Dietz on 6/1/1968 in Cleveland, OH.
Ed earned a Bachelor's Degree in Physics and a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. He was as a civil engineer at Vitro Labs in Silver Spring, MD and retired as the Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the Department of Energy in DC in 2011. He served in the US Army from 1965 to 1967 specializing in nuclear radiation shielding.
Ed was a Deacon and Elder at St. Mark Presbyterian Church in Rockville, MD and a founding member and Elder at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Mt. Airy, MD where he remained active until his death.
Ed was raised in a career missionary family in Africa and dedicated his life to global mission work in Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Mozambique, Haiti, Bangladesh, Peru, Cameroon, South Korea, and Alaska. Throughout his life, he raised awareness, led volunteer teams, and inspired others to join in global mission work. He included his wife and children in local and global mission outreach.
Ed is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy; their sons, Edward III and Jonathan; their seven granddaughters, Kayla, Gwenivere, Alora, Avery, Mila, Charlotte, and Hazel; and his sisters and brothers Penny, William, Ronald, Leah, Thomas, and Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 11th at 11:00 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 609 Center Street, Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Visitation will begin at 10:30 and reception will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ed's final mission, the Western Gambella Bethel Synod Library Project via or check to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 609 Center Street Mt. Airy, MD 21771 with "Gambella Library" noted in memo.
