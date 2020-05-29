Edward Owens
1958 - 2020
Edward Franklin Owens, 61, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

Born on August 13, 1958, in Alexandria, VA, he was the son of Alfred Franklin Owens and Evelyn Kaiser Owens.

Graduated from Thomas Johnson High School Class of 1976 and attended Tennessee Temple University.

In addition to his mother Evelyn, he is survived by his brother, William (Bill) Owens.

Memorial donations may be made to People's Baptist Church, Frederick, MD.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
