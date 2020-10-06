Edward Reinecke Strine aged 78 passed away peacefully on Oct 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and children. Edward, better known as Bunky was born in Baltimore on August 16, 1942, the eldest son of the late Beatrice Barger Cleckner and grew up on Wenner's Hill at his grandparent Bargers' home in Brunswick MD. He went to Stuttgart Germany as a child and participated in the first Little League teams in post WWII Germany. He was a 1960 graduate of Brunswick High School and returned to Stuttgart Germany for service in the US Army. Returning to Brunswick, he raised a family and was employed as a potline operator by Eastalco, retiring after many years and moving to Inwood, WV.
He was a member of Frederick Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Mona Strine. He is also survived by his children Mary Ann Richardson (John) and Misty Haines (Bob) of Frederick, MD; Earl (Amy) Strine and John (Angie) Strine of Brunswick Maryland; step children Lisa Klingensmith (Jim) of Mt Airy and Carlis Conner Jr of NY; grandchildren Rebecca Lamm Fritz, Tina Lamm Turner, Brittany Strine Pontius, Geoffrey Richardson, BreeAnna Strine Long, Jason Strine, Victoria Haines, Kira Haines Matchinski, Kyle Klingensmith, Jeremy Richardson, James Strine, Conner Klingensmith, John Strine Jr, and Joshua Strine, and by 4 great grand-children (Jeremiah Fritz, Jackson and Jacob Long, and Ezra Strine).
He was preceded in death by his beloved brother James "Pee Wee" Strine. He is survived by his sister Debra Cleckner Paletti and brothers Ken, Robert, and Richard Cleckner of St. Petersburg FL, and by his loving Barger cousins- Brenton, Brenda, and Bonnie.
He loved his wife and family most of all, but he also loved Elvis, Christmas, cowboy movies, and the Baltimore Ravens. He was the king of bad Dad jokes and loved to tell them much to our chagrin. We will never understand the rabbit joke- but it will always make us smile.
He was a man of honor who showed courage and exemplified that change can be a powerful force in one's life. He will remain loved and remembered by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Frederick Baptist Church, 5305 Mt. Zion Road, Frederick, MD 21703 with Dr. John Y. Seay officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or Frederick Baptist Church, 5305 Mt. Zion Road, Frederick, MD 21703.
