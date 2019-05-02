Fairport, New York (Formerly of Middletown) - Passed away April 18, 2019 of complications from Parkinson's disease. Born in Birmingham, Alabama on September 10, 1927 to the late Edward and Pearl Corbin Harris, Ed joined the Navy after high school and served as an Aviation Electronics Technician. After an honorable discharge, Ed received a B.S in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University. He worked in aviation electronics for most of his career, retiring as a civilian contractor for the Navy in 1993. He married Rae Caputo on August 16, 1958, and they were married for 58 years before Rae's passing in 2017. Ed and Rae enjoyed entertaining, and they also traveled extensively, including an Alaskan cruise for their fiftieth wedding anniversary. He is survived by his brother Don Harris, his son Wes (Suzanne) Harris, and granddaughter Anica Harris.



The memorial service will be in New York on Saturday, May 11th, with a private interment in the family plot on Long Island. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.Miller1889.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 2 to May 5, 2019