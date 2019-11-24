|
Edwin C. Darrah, 91, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home in Mt. Airy, Maryland.
He was born January 22, 1928 in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Edwin C. and Caroline (Muir) Darrah. On May 14, 1949 in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, he married Lois (Knouse) Darrah, who preceded him in death, November 23, 2016, after 67 1/2 years of marriage.
Ed was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1945-1948 in Asiatic Pacific conflict. He then worked for General Electric in Philadelphia for 33 years, retiring in 1990. After retirement, he and Lois relocated to Mt. Airy where he stayed busy with his daughter, Susan Miller, and two sons. Also, he served as the Past Commander of the American Legion Post 191.
He is survived by two children, Edwin H. Darrah (Lynnette) of State College, Pennsylvania, and Susan Darrah Miller (Dan) of Germantown, Maryland; four grandchildren, Josh Miller (Fran) of Gaithersburg, Zach Miller (Ashley) of Silver Spring, Matthew Darrah of Sunbury and Renae Lusk (Jeremy) of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. In addition, six great-grandchildren, Ava and Harper Miller, Aidan, Adeline, Avery and Arlo Lusk.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the American Legion Post 191 in Mt. Airy with Pastor Daniel Melton officiating. The family wishes to extend an invitation to visit and have refreshments immediately following services.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019