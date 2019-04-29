Edwin Eugene "Gene" Waynant, 69, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 with his wife by his side.



Born on April 7, 1950, Gene was husband of Cindy, his wife of 13 years to whom he married in 2007.



Born and raised in Thurmont, MD, he graduated from Thurmont High School in 1968. He then attended Lincoln Tech in Baltimore, MD, graduating in 1971. He then began a career as an auto mechanic. He retired in 2011 from Frederick County Government/Inspections Division. After 36 years of service. He was also the owner of Town and Country Liquors in Thurmont for 24 years, selling the business in 2004.



Gene was a mason of the Acacia Lodge #155 of Thurmont. He was also a member of numerous clubs in Thurmont, MD and Waynesboro, PA.



In addition to his wife, Cindy he is survived by two step-daughters, Danielle Hanna Dearo and her companion, Clay Cumphrey of Union Bridge, MD and Dalaney Houston Dearo of Clarksburg, MD; granddaughter, Collins Louise Gumphrey also of Union Bridge, MD. He is also survived by Jennifer Frushour of Thurmont, MD to whom he considered a daughter; dear lifelong friend, Denny Brown; uncle and aunt, Russell and Marlene Delauder; uncle, Frederick Addison of Texas. Father and Mother in law, Gary and Donna Mathis of Mount Airy, MD. He is also survived by extended family and many dear friends and his loyal yorkie companions, Riley and Sammy.



He is preceded in death by his father, Richard E. Waynant; mother, Thelma M. Shry and step father, Donald M. Shry.



The family would like to give special thanks to the following, Kathy and Michelle of Frederick County Hospice, Beth with Right at Home of Frederick and the following caregivers for their loving care and compassion, Cyndi, Christine, Damyra, Dayna and Sherri.



The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street Thurmont, MD 21788.



A celebration of Edwin's life journey will take place at Stauffer Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am. Rev. Sean DeLawder will officiate. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019