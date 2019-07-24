Effie F. Cole, age 87, of Union Bridge, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home. Born November 29, 1931 in Burkittsville, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose Morris and Nellie Butler. She was the wife of the late Robert Cole Sr., who died in 1982.



Before retirement she worked as a housekeeper. She was a member of Dorsey Christian Chapel Church and Mt. Zion AME in Knoxville.



Surviving are children Robert Cole Jr. and wife Barbara of Frederick, Shirley Cole-Washington and Bishop Anthony Washington of Charles Town, WV, Joan Cole of Union Bridge, and Harry Cole of Frederick; grandchildren, Archie Cole and Stacey, Robert and Jason Cole, Isaiah and Isaac Washington and a great-great-grandson Liam Xavier Cole, siblings Mary, Maybelle, Sarah, Jane Ann, Nellie, Henrietta, Geraldine, William and Leo; special friends, Betty Smelser, Ellie Baker, Justine Anderson, Grace Patterson, Tracey Dorsey, Linda Cole and Mary Rachel.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by siblings, James, Estelle, Shirley and Ambrose Jr.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the Hospice of Frederick County staff, including Ursula, Crystal, Lindsey and Grace.



The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with son-in-law, Bishop Anthony Washington, officiating.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 24 to July 25, 2019