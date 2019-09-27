|
Eileen Frances "Sunny" Crouse, 62, of Walkersville, Maryland passed from this life on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at home in Walkersville. She was the loving wife of Leonard J. Crouse, Jr.
Born on June 26, 1957, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Chalmers Andre and Eileen Elizabeth (Kilbridge) Lovejoy.
She graduated from Wheaton High School, class of 1975. Sunny was a home caregiver who always wore a big, bright smile.
In addition to her husband, Lenny, she is survived by two daughters, Charity and Dawn; four grandchildren, Devonte, Alaze, Dominic and DaeShaun; three great-grandchildren; five brothers and sisters, Mary, Rose, Michael, Patty and Joanie; mother-in-law, Elsie "Kitty"; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
